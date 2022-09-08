Jamaica has confirmed more cases of monkeypox virus

Jamaica has confirmed two more cases of the monkeypox virus, bringing the number of persons with the virus to nine.

According to the authorities the latest cases were recorded in St James and St Elizabeth from a male and a female who are both isolated at home in stable condition.

“The new cases have been classified as locally transmitted,” according to a government statement.

On Tuesday, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, told Parliament that government expects 3,500 doses of vaccines by the end of September and that only persons who have been exposed to the virus will be offered the shots.

“We can’t get it to buy; it’s not on the market. We may not receive this amount as the supply of the vaccine is in high demand, with very limited supply. We are in a line, basically, as more powerful developed countries are ahead of us — as has been the case in the past,” he said.

Tufton said that in order to maximise the use of the vaccines, Cabinet has approved the administering of the vaccine, for now, to those who need them most first.

“So persons, based on the contact training, who would have been exposed to individuals with the virus, as opposed to pre-exposure,(will be offered doses). These persons would include health-care workers involved in direct care of Monkeypox patients, household contacts of cases of confirmed cases, to include sexual partners.”

Tifton said once more doses of the vaccine are available to Jamaica the prioritisation method will be refined to include more categories of people.

“So we have to manage what we can get while pushing the non-clinical measures,” Tufton said, adding that the ministry is setting up isolation spaces for those with Monkeypox who require hospitalisation so that they are not in contact with COVID-19 patients.

“Plans are now being finalised for all health facilities, where necessary, to be retrofitted to meet the requirements for the revised procedures,” he said.