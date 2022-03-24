Jah Cure sentenced to six years in prison

Reggae star Jah Cure was convicted of attempted manslaughter and sentenced to six years in prison in the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The Behind These Prison Walls singer was found not guilty of attempted murder by the court, which rejected his self-defence claim.

“The 43-years old man was sentenced to six years in prison – with credit for time served – for attempted manslaughter. The court finds him not guilty of attempted murder. His claim of self-defence was rejected by the court,” Franklin Wattimena, press officer of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Jah Cure’s legal team may choose to appeal the ruling in the Netherlands Court of Appeal.

“Both the 43-year old man and the prosecutor can appeal to the Court of Appeal within two weeks if they disagree with the court’s ruling,” Wattimena said.

He was arraigned in a Netherlands court last year, and spent his 43rd birthday as well as Christmas and New Year’s Day behind bars.

Jah Cure, whose given name is Siccaturie Alcock, is facing attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault in relation to an alleged stabbing incident involving event promoter Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake on October 1 at Dam Square, in the city centre of Amsterdam. Jah Cure was in Amsterdam for a performance.

The True Reflections singer has had previous run-ins with the law. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, rape and robbery with aggravation and following his conviction, received a 15-year sentence in 1999, but was released early in 2007 after serving eight years. Four years later, he went on trial on drug possession charges after police found a small quantity of marijuana in the artiste’s motor vehicle during a spot check in St Andrew.

Jah Cure is known for songs including Longing For, Call On Me, and Unconditional Love.