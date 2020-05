Your browser don't support audio player

With the CoVID19 pandemic severely impacting healthcare systems around the world, a renewed appreciation for nurses, and by extension members of the medical profession, even orderlies, strikes the hearts of many.

As May 12th is celebrated as International Nurses Day annually, FreedomFm‘s journalist, Merv-Ann Thompson, caught up with Karaine Richards, Assistant Nurse Manager at the JNF General Hospital responsible for Asthma Care. on Tuesday in an exclusive interview.