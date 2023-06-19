Interests in Lesser Antilles should monitor Tropical Depression Three

Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Central Tropical Atlantic this morning with interests in the Lesser Antilles being told to monitor this system.

According to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in an 11 am advisory, tropical depression three is located about 1,425 miles (2,295 kilometres) East of the Southern Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55KM/H).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, however, interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.

NHC says the depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.

Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days.