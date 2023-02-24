Installation of New Commissioner

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, and by extension, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed a new Commissioner of Police in the person of Mr. James Sutton.

Commissioner Sutton was officially installed during a ceremony held this evening (February 23) at the Warner Park Football Stadium.

The occasion was witnessed by Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP who inspected the Guard of Honour; Cabinet members, led by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew; the top brass of the police and St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force; other rank and file of the police force, family members and well-wishers.