LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
On Air: 869-465-6474 / 0546 On Air (Mobile): 869-662-1065 Overseas: 305-515-3099 Sales: 869-465-6474 / 466-1064
Home / National / INDIVIDUAL IN CUSTODY AS POLICE INVESTIGATE ROBBERY IN CHARLESTOWN

INDIVIDUAL IN CUSTODY AS POLICE INVESTIGATE ROBBERY IN CHARLESTOWN

May 26, 2021 in National
0 Likes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 21, 2021 (RSCNPF): A man is in Police custody assisting with investigations into an armed robbery that occurred in Charlestown on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

The Police received a report at about 9 p.m. that a gas station in Charlestown was robbed. Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that a masked assailant, armed with what appeared to be a gun, made his way into the gas station and robbed the establishment of a sum of money before making his escape.

Later that night, a man was taken into custody in relation to the incident. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Charlestown Police Station at 469-5391 or their nearest Police Station.