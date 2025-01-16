Independent Body to Resolve Fair Share Agreement Between St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 14th, 2025 (PMO)—The government of St. Kitts and Nevis is advancing efforts to establish a fair share agreement between the two islands, enlisting

the expertise of an independent body under the World Bank. In a recent interview, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew emphasized the importance of this initiative in ensuring equitable revenue distribution and fostering fairness within the Federation.

“This administration is committed to fostering fairness, transparency, and collaboration between St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Drew affirmed. He outlined, “An independent body will provide the objectivity and credibility required to develop an agreement that reflects the best interests of all citizens, ensuring a sustainable and equitable framework for generations to come.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that the issue of revenue distribution, particularly concerning non-taxable revenue from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program, has made the establishment of a fair share agreement more critical than ever. The framework under development will address these challenges while aligning with constitutional provisions and strengthening the relationship between the two islands.

“The current framework for sharing taxable revenue is outlined in our Constitution, but the rise of non-taxable revenue sources such as the CBI program has introduced complexities that must be addressed. Our goal is to ensure that both islands benefit equitably from the Federation’s economic progress while maintaining our commitment to good governance and fiscal responsibility,” Dr. Drew explained.

Prime Minister Drew also noted that the federal government continues to provide robust support to Nevis through essential services and direct financial contributions. These include funding for national security, ports, airports, and fire services, as well as monthly budgetary support.He underscored that having the World Bank facilitate the process adds significant value by ensuring impartiality and adherence to international best practices. “This initiative will bring clarity and resolution to a matter that has often been contentious. It demonstrates our commitment to resolving complex issues with integrity and transparency.”

The Prime Minister also called for patience and understanding from citizens as the process unfolds. “This is a matter of great importance, and we are determined to get it right. The engagement of an independent body ensures that the final agreement will be one that stands the test of time and reflects the principles of fairness and equity.”