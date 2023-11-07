LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Incredible Performance by Jahzara Claxton!
November 07, 2023 in Sports
Jahzara Claxton shines with 2 crucial wickets in West Indies A’s emphatic victory!

Thailand women put up a brave fight, but were restricted to just 46 all out. Sunida Chaturongrattana’s valiant 12 was a standout effort.

Qiana Joseph and Jannillea Glasgow also showcased their brilliance with 3 wickets each, while Fraser and Grimmond chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In response, West Indies women A held their nerve, securing a 5-wicket win in 13 overs. Qiana Joseph’s 11 runs were pivotal, as Thipatcha Putthawong gave a valiant effort with 2 wickets for Thailand.

Congratulations to West Indies women A team on this remarkable victory!