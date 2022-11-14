Inaugural Sugar Mas Awards Held

The inaugural SMAs hosted by Unoma ‘Lady Sunhine’ Allen was held on Saturday 12th November, 2022 and it was truly a grand affair.
Held at the Marriott Ballroom, several individuals and entities were honoured either virtually or in person for pioneering excellence, outstanding achievements and longevity in Carnival, National Carnival and Sugar Mas.
Presenting the awardees of the first ever Sugar Mas Awards (SMAs)👇
GOLD STANDARD
This award provides special recognition to an individual who has rendered meritorious service to National Carnival on a continual basis throughout his or her lifetime and at various levels.
Mr. Elston ‘Ellie Matt’ Nero
Ms. Claudette ‘Polly’ Manchester
Mr. Derrick V. Fraites
Mr. Stanley Franks Jr
Mrs Agnes Skerritt
POINCIANA AWARDS SEGMENT
This award recognizes and rewards those who received first place in a National Carnival event.
First National Carnival Queen (St. Kitts) – Hazel Brookes (1971)
First National Carnival Queen (Nevis) – Fleur-Rovina Claxton (1971)
First National Senior Calypso Monarch (St. Kitts) – Levi “Entertainer” Weeks (1971)
First National Senior Calypso Monarch (Nevis) – Spencer Hanley Lord Lindbergh (1971)
First Ms Rural Queen (represented the Cayon Community): 1973 Theolynda Levine- Willett (1971)
First to win Road March title: Sundar Popo with “Play You Mas” (1971)
First Junior Calypso Monarch (St. Kitts) Gairy Knight, Mighty Throwback (1973)
First Junior Calypso Monarch (Nevis) Irwin– Kirthly Morton (1977)
First National Carnival Talented Teen Queen , Nevis – Agnola Hendrickson (1978)
First National Carnival Talented Teen Queen, St. Kitts of St. Theresa’s Convent School now ICCS) – Sandra Rawlins now Sandra Douglas (1978)
First Queen of the Bands – Louvina Bertie (1978)
First Mr Talented Teen – Bernardo Phipps of St. Theresa’s Convent now ICCS (1985)
First National Carnival Female Calypso Monarch: Jacinth Henry-Martin (1995)
First Party / Soca Monarch: Richie Buntin with Frontline ( 2001)
First National Carnival Swimsuit Queen – Alsanarda Hanley (2015)
First National Carnival Mr GQ – Jevon Romney (2015)
STEWARD OF CARNIVAL
Awarded to individuals and entities for consistent and exemplary assistance to the production and promotion of National Carnival.
7 Former National Carnival Chairs:
Sydney Osborne
Dr Vernon Veira
Rudy Morton
Allister Williams
Clement Monarch O’Garro
Sylvester Anthony
Noah Mills
Cynthia Hull
Antonio Abonaty Liburd
Mrs Leona Warner-Matthew
Osdel ‘Scotty’ Hanley
ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation
Carib Brewery (St. Kitts & Nevis) Ltd
ROYAL SCEPTRE:
To formerly recognize National Carnival & Talented Teen Queens who achieved ‘specia’ firsts in long standing regional or international pageants.
Annettte Frank
Ithlane Archibald-Brandon
Karen Grant-Hunte
Haley Cassius
Gloria Esdaille
Patricia Skerritt-Wilkinson
Carla Johnson
Hazel Glasford-Claxton
Nicole Gumbs
Mariece Roberts-Bankesie
Iantavian Queeley
SWEET STRINGS SEGMENT
This is to recognize bands and individuals for their excellence in music and promotion of National Carnival.
Grandmasters
Nu Vybes/Sugar Band
Melvin Mellie Hewlett
SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL
This award is presented to individuals / entities demonstrating excellence, consistency and longevity in the growth and development of Carnival in specific areas.
SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: CALYPSO
Dr Irvin Sweeney: King Sweeney
Walston Shield: Walston Shield)
Sylvester Hodge: Socrates
Davin Liburd: Lord Kut
Oscar Browne: King Astro
Tonicia Hodge: Queen Anastasia
Jacqueline Leader: Singing Jackie
Karisia Willett: Queen Independent
Teron ‘Invincible’ Webbe
SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: CALYPSO & SOCA
Hon. Konris Maynard: Konris
SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: JUNIOR CALYPSO & SOCA
Oren Roberts: Mighty Take Over
SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: MUSIC/WRITING/SONG WRITING /ARRANGING
Wingrove Hicks -Williams
SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: MC
Reuben Nathaniel Lake aka Turkey De Gun
SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: ROADMARCH
Small Axe
SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: CARNIVAL GRAND PARADE
Ashley Allers
SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: JOUVERT
Ronnie Rascal
FOLKLORE
Loinel Gumbs: De Mansion Bull
COSTUME BUILDING
Joseph Simmonds
Keeshan ‘Banca’ Walwyn
JOUVERT – INDIVIDUAL MAS
Winston Collins aka Win
STREET ACTIVITIES
Stacey Hobson Sr.
