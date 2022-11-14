Inaugural Sugar Mas Awards Held

The inaugural SMAs hosted by Unoma ‘Lady Sunhine’ Allen was held on Saturday 12th November, 2022 and it was truly a grand affair.

Held at the Marriott Ballroom, several individuals and entities were honoured either virtually or in person for pioneering excellence, outstanding achievements and longevity in Carnival, National Carnival and Sugar Mas.

Presenting the awardees of the first ever Sugar Mas Awards (SMAs)👇

GOLD STANDARD

This award provides special recognition to an individual who has rendered meritorious service to National Carnival on a continual basis throughout his or her lifetime and at various levels.

Mr. Elston ‘Ellie Matt’ Nero

Ms. Claudette ‘Polly’ Manchester

Mr. Derrick V. Fraites

Mr. Stanley Franks Jr

Mrs Agnes Skerritt

POINCIANA AWARDS SEGMENT

This award recognizes and rewards those who received first place in a National Carnival event.

First National Carnival Queen (St. Kitts) – Hazel Brookes (1971)

First National Carnival Queen (Nevis) – Fleur-Rovina Claxton (1971)

First National Senior Calypso Monarch (St. Kitts) – Levi “Entertainer” Weeks (1971)

First National Senior Calypso Monarch (Nevis) – Spencer Hanley Lord Lindbergh (1971)

First Ms Rural Queen (represented the Cayon Community): 1973 Theolynda Levine- Willett (1971)

First to win Road March title: Sundar Popo with “Play You Mas” (1971)

First Junior Calypso Monarch (St. Kitts) Gairy Knight, Mighty Throwback (1973)

First Junior Calypso Monarch (Nevis) Irwin– Kirthly Morton (1977)

First National Carnival Talented Teen Queen , Nevis – Agnola Hendrickson (1978)

First National Carnival Talented Teen Queen, St. Kitts of St. Theresa’s Convent School now ICCS) – Sandra Rawlins now Sandra Douglas (1978)

First Queen of the Bands – Louvina Bertie (1978)

First Mr Talented Teen – Bernardo Phipps of St. Theresa’s Convent now ICCS (1985)

First National Carnival Female Calypso Monarch: Jacinth Henry-Martin (1995)

First Party / Soca Monarch: Richie Buntin with Frontline ( 2001)

First National Carnival Swimsuit Queen – Alsanarda Hanley (2015)

First National Carnival Mr GQ – Jevon Romney (2015)

STEWARD OF CARNIVAL

Awarded to individuals and entities for consistent and exemplary assistance to the production and promotion of National Carnival.

7 Former National Carnival Chairs:

Sydney Osborne

Dr Vernon Veira

Rudy Morton

Allister Williams

Clement Monarch O’Garro

Sylvester Anthony

Noah Mills

Cynthia Hull

Antonio Abonaty Liburd

Mrs Leona Warner-Matthew

Osdel ‘Scotty’ Hanley

ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Carib Brewery (St. Kitts & Nevis) Ltd

ROYAL SCEPTRE:

To formerly recognize National Carnival & Talented Teen Queens who achieved ‘specia’ firsts in long standing regional or international pageants.

Annettte Frank

Ithlane Archibald-Brandon

Karen Grant-Hunte

Haley Cassius

Gloria Esdaille

Patricia Skerritt-Wilkinson

Carla Johnson

Hazel Glasford-Claxton

Nicole Gumbs

Mariece Roberts-Bankesie

Iantavian Queeley

SWEET STRINGS SEGMENT

This is to recognize bands and individuals for their excellence in music and promotion of National Carnival.

Grandmasters

Nu Vybes/Sugar Band

Melvin Mellie Hewlett

SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL

This award is presented to individuals / entities demonstrating excellence, consistency and longevity in the growth and development of Carnival in specific areas.

SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: CALYPSO

Dr Irvin Sweeney: King Sweeney

Walston Shield: Walston Shield)

Sylvester Hodge: Socrates

Davin Liburd: Lord Kut

Oscar Browne: King Astro

Tonicia Hodge: Queen Anastasia

Jacqueline Leader: Singing Jackie

Karisia Willett: Queen Independent

Teron ‘Invincible’ Webbe

SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: CALYPSO & SOCA

Hon. Konris Maynard: Konris

SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: JUNIOR CALYPSO & SOCA

Oren Roberts: Mighty Take Over

SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: MUSIC/WRITING/SONG WRITING /ARRANGING

Wingrove Hicks -Williams

SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: MC

Reuben Nathaniel Lake aka Turkey De Gun

SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: ROADMARCH

Small Axe

SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: CARNIVAL GRAND PARADE

Ashley Allers

SPIRIT OF CARNIVAL: JOUVERT

Ronnie Rascal

FOLKLORE

Loinel Gumbs: De Mansion Bull

COSTUME BUILDING

Joseph Simmonds

Keeshan ‘Banca’ Walwyn

JOUVERT – INDIVIDUAL MAS

Winston Collins aka Win

STREET ACTIVITIES

Stacey Hobson Sr.