Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson is kindly inviting Port Zante stakeholders to a meeting at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. (St. Kitts’ Ballroom).

The following stakeholders are required to attend:

Port Zante Merchants

Primate Petting Vendors

Taxi and Tour Operators

Tour Companies

Date: Wednesday 26 October, 2022 at 4:30 pm.

Thank you for your cooperation.