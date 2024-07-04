Hurricane Beryl’s deadly path: Death toll rises to 10 in Caribbean

The devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl continues to mount as the death toll in the Caribbean has now reached 10.

The powerful storm has left a trail of destruction across several islands, claiming lives and causing extensive damage.

Jamaica became the latest country to report a fatality when a woman in Hanover died after a tree fell on her home.

This information was confirmed by Richard Thompson, the acting director general of Jamaica’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM).

Beryl, then a Category 4 hurricane, skirted Jamaica’s southern coast on Wednesday, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power.

The storm’s impact was even more severe when it was at its peak strength as a Category 5 hurricane, causing significant damage to St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. Both islands reported three deaths each due to the hurricane.

Venezuela also felt the storm’s effects, confirming three fatalities and reporting four people missing.

As of the latest update from the US National Hurricane Center (NHC), Beryl has weakened and is moving away from Cayman Islands.

However, strong winds, dangerous storm surge, and damaging waves are expected on the coast of the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico by early Friday.