Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second Awards Four Nationals in Her New Year’s Honours List 2021

A press release from Government House, dated December 30, 2020, has informed that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second has approved awards for four nationals for the Order of the British Empire in Her New Year’s Honours List 2021.

Mr. Athill Rawlins has been awarded Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his contribution to Public Service and Land Surveying, and Mrs. Venetta Laws was granted Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her contribution to Community Service and Business Entrepreneurship.

Additionally, for his contribution to Community Service, Mr. Collin Tyrell was bestowed with Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) while Commissioner Hilroy Patrick Brandy received Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) for his distinguished service to Policing.

Throughout history, monarchs have rewarded those who have shown service, loyalty or gallantry with gifts or titles.

Most honours are awarded on the advice of the Cabinet. However, anybody can make a recommendation if they know someone, they believe to be worthy.

It is a tradition that recipients collect their awards from The Queen or another Member of the Royal Family at an Investiture ceremony.