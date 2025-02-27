Henley & Partners ranks Dominica’s CBI sixth globally

Dominica’s Citizenship By Investment (CBI) program has been ranked sixth in the world, according to the 2025 edition of the annual Investment Migration Programs report by Henley & Partners.

The report shows that Dominica gained a score of 65, despite the fact that the island’s program remains popular among people seeking a second citizenship due to its straightforward application process.

From a Caribbean perspective, Dominica ranked last in countries offering citizenship being beaten by Grenada (ranked third globally), Antigua (ranked fourth, and St Kitts and St Lucia (which are tied at fifth place).

In a statement, Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, pointed out that the report is critical for both investors and governments maneuvering through the intricate CBI landscape.

“Acquiring alternative residence and/or citizenship by participating in reputable investment migration programs enables greater flexibility and participation in the world’s leading economies, as well as optionality, which is now an indispensable part of any family’s insurance policy for the 21st century,” he said. “The more jurisdictions a family can access, the lower its exposure to country-specific, regional, and global volatility, and the more secure it will be over the long term.”

For the report, a country’s CBI program is ranked based on Reputation, Quality of Life, Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival Access, Processing Time, Compliance, Investment Requirements, Residence Requirements, Relocation Flexibility, Physical Visit Requirements, and Transparency.

Dominica scored on each as follows, out of a possible 10:

-Reputation: 4

-Quality of Life: 4

-Visa-Free or Visa-on-Arrival Access: 7

-Processing Time: 8

-Compliance: 5

-Investment Requirements: 7

-Residence Requirements: 10

-Relocation Flexibility: 4

-Physical Visit Requirements: 10

-Transparency: 6

For the tenth consecutive year, Malta gained the top spot globally with an impressive score of 76. Malta’s politically stable climate, robust banking sector, and favorable tax system have made it an excellent choice for safeguarding wealth, the report stated.

Austria is in second place with a score of 75 followed by Grenada in third place, scoring 69.

The report said that Grenada’s CBI program is noted for its flexibility and the visa-free travel opportunities it affords.

Antigua’s program, which is ranked fourth globally, is well-known for its efficiency and the range of options it offers to potential investors.

The report also showed that for the second consecutive year, American nationals have topped the list of those seeking alternative residence and citizenship.

Henley & Partners said the Investment Migration Programs report offers “a systematic analysis and comprehensive benchmarking of the world’s most attractive residence and citizenship by investment offerings, providing the gold standard in the sector.”

“This year’s edition features a total of 40 programs, presenting the most relevant of over 100 worldwide,” the company explained. “These have been appraised by a panel of independent experts including leading academic researchers, country risk specialists, economists, independent expert immigration and citizenship lawyers, and other specialists, who consider a broad range of relevant factors. Interactive digital comparisons of the programs are also available, enabling global investors and wealthy families to select what matters most to them when weighing up their options.”