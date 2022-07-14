LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Health & Wellness Fair 2022
July 14, 2022 in Community Pulse
The Philadelphia SDA Church in Tabernacle in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and ICDF invites the general public to a community health and wellness fair on Sunday 17th July from 9:00 am at the Tabernacle Playing field. Free screenings will include blood pressure checks, blood glucose, kidney test, BMI consultation, eye examination, breast examination, HIV rapid testing and more. Come and enjoy free food from our soup kitchen and healthy cooking demonstrations. Bring the whole family and be blessed. It’s time to take charge of your health.