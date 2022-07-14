Health & Wellness Fair 2022

The Philadelphia SDA Church in Tabernacle in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and ICDF invites the general public to a community health and wellness fair on Sunday 17th July from 9:00 am at the Tabernacle Playing field. Free screenings will include blood pressure checks, blood glucose, kidney test, BMI consultation, eye examination, breast examination, HIV rapid testing and more. Come and enjoy free food from our soup kitchen and healthy cooking demonstrations. Bring the whole family and be blessed. It’s time to take charge of your health.