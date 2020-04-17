Health Officials Urge Public to Adhere to Physical Distancing Protocols

Your browser don't support audio player

Health officials are urging the public to continue physical distancing protocols, especially as curfew times are on the cusp of relaxation in the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Judy Nisbett, Chair of the CoVID19 Task Force on Nevis shared her observations of the first partial curfew day on Thursday (April 16) at the Emergency Operation Centre Briefing.

At that briefing also, Shinelle Mills, Assistant Administrator stated that the Nevis Disaster Management Department donating 2 radio phones to enhance communication between departments on the island.