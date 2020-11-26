Hawks are SKCA U15 Youth League Champions

Hawks are the inaugural St. Kitts Cricket Association Youth Cricket League Champions after they defeated the table-topping Jets by seven wickets on Saturday at the Conaree Cricket Center in front of a packed audience.

Jets captain Elijah Lewis won the toss and decided to bat.

Jets quickly lost wickets at the top of the innings but Lewis played a blinder for his team who lost Shoshant Ramwat early and brought Lewis to the crease.

Lewis took his time early on and grew into his innings, but wickets fell regularly on the other end. At one point his team were 44 for 4 and later 60 for 6 and were under threat of posting a weak total and not batting the full 35 overs.

Lewis, however, remained steadfast at the crease and faced the majority of the deliveries as he batted with the tail and guided his side to a competitive total. He was eventually dismissed in the final over of the innings for 59 but had pushed his team onto 129 from their 35 overs.

Kevroy Noland for Hawks collected five wickets for 23 runs.

In response, Hawks made light work of the Jets target as Zavian Henry smoked the ball around the field smacking 53 from 69 balls to lead the Hawks to run chase.

Although he faced some difficulties with cramp he found the strength to power through his innings to score a half-century.

When he was dismissed the run chase was all but over with his needing less than 20 for victory. The Hawks batsmen made no mistake in the chase however and winning the game in fine style and breaking out into celebration.

Jakeem Clarke added 37 not out as the Hawks cruised to victory in 26 overs.

Minister of Sports Jonel Powell commended all the teams that participated in the competition noting the final had featured a high standard of cricket. He was also hopeful that grassroots cricket will continue to grow in St. Kitts and Nevis.

President of the SKCA said that he was overwhelmed with the excitement the tournament had produced and thanked the parents who were involved over the past months as they got the program in place.

He thanked the Ministry of Sports and the grounds and other staff for the support in putting on the competition

Phillip also praised the Jets for their performance that saw them finish second.

“Unfortunately somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. Today was your first loss in the series and I am sorry about that I feel your pain but try again.”

He also had high commendation for the champion Hawks.

“I want to say big congratulations to you today and we are looking forward to to seeing you next year because this will become an annual league.”

Phillips noted they will bow move into the U19 league and a new grassroots programme.

Deantre Drew captain for the Hawks was then handed the trophy and the celebrations began for his team.

All players on the day were also rewarded with a light treat.