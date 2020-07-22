Happy Birthday Sister Sensia

As I sit here, thinking about my journey, where I am today, all I’ve endured, all I’ve overcome, and what stands before me, even now, I am filled with so many emotions. I’m especially moved to thoughts of the past year and what it has been like. COVID has presented some challenges, both physically and mentally, but it has also triggered thoughts of change in many ways. Many have revealed itself that has allowed walls to fall and wings to grow, and all I can say is I NEEDED THIS! Life certainly hasn’t been a straight line, and had it not been for God, family, and close friends not allowing me to give up, I don’t know where I’d be. I stand here today, a vessel that has passed through the flames but have managed to stand firm in a power that has always surrounded me(Nothing But GOD).

Today, I continue to challenge stereotypes, broaden my awareness, improve my situation, and celebrate my achievements as a mom and a professional. I have never claimed myself perfect and continue to give thanks for the opportunity to get a step closer to it daily, without complaint. From one good chapter with my beautiful daughter’s birth to another just beginning, I gracefully turn the page on many things. I have accepted the fact that people will mess up no matter how good they are , but also know that a person who loves you will not purposely do anything to hurt or discredit you; neither will they allow the world to do so. Trust me, one day I’ll look back and smile because I’ve committed myself to a journey of healing and peace, I know all will fall into place. I also know that not everyone will appreciate all the effort I have made, but for those who genuinely do, I say THANK YOU!

Today, I have chosen to cherish all the positive things in my life. Only now can I achieve peace in my heart that is truly rewarding. Even so, I stand reminded that there is no cause without an effect, that love is not eternal if it is not nurtured and that problems are made to appear and disappear. I am confident enough to unburden myself of the world’s weight, and the path I am walking seems so much clearer. I refuse to punish myself with unnecessary worry. Instead, I will continue to trust God and never grow weary of doing so. What the world thinks of me can never be enough to decide what I truly am, neither can it choose my priorities in life. I continue to work hard, but I never miss out on taking care of my home, family, and people I love most in this world.

I hold the power, and I know what it takes to be greater than I am now, I know my potential. I am a trademark of my own and will continue to build my empire for my daughter and my niece, Chrishelle and Pamella, my parents, and my family. As I step into this next chapter, I pray God gives me the strength needed to continue to live life as passionately and fearlessly as possible. Stay leveled, never letting the lows stop me and always letting the highs humble me. I will continue to create opportunities for myself, to do what I love and make a difference in doing it. I am good enough and will always be enough being ME