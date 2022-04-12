Hanna urges Gov’t to extend Order of Excellence to Rwandan President during visit

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People’s National Party said that it “welcomes wholeheartedly” the impending visit of Rwandan President Paul Kagame to Jamaica and has called on the Government to extend the Order of Excellence to him.

In a release on Tuesday, Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Lisa Hanna hailed the president for his work, pointing out that there is much of his leadership that can be emulated.

“President Kagame has led his country with humility and distinction to overcome devastation, which is a testament to his courage, dedication, and vision for his people. His strategic policies have encouraged rapid economic growth and social stability in Rwanda. Furthermore, his steps have helped to strengthen the positive global impact of Africa in the eyes of the world. There’s much we can learn from his example,” Hanna said.

Hanna went on to state that she hopes that President Kagame will receive the highest accolade that can be extended to any head of government, the ‘Order of Excellence’ on behalf of the people of Jamaica.

“What is more, President Kagame’s purposeful resolve to use Rwanda’s membership within the Commonwealth to promote the values of peace, security, and equal opportunities for all, has been steadfast. We anticipate that his voice and activism will forge a new era of progress within the Commonwealth when he assumes the Chairmanship and increases the process of regional cooperation and integration, especially within the Developing World,” Hanna added.

Hanna further stated that she hopes the Rwandan President’s visit will continue to help build the bridges of collaboration, partnership, and solidarity between the people of the Caribbean and the continent of Africa.

President Kagame is expected to arrive in Jamaica on Wednesday, April 13 for a 3-day visit where he will call on Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen and will meet with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other government officials.