Haiti police detain gang leader

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – Haitian police remain on high alert after the arrest on Sunday of one of the country’s most wanted gang leaders.

Police said that agents of the Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) of the National Police of Haiti (PNH) arrested Ezéchiel Alexandre, alias ‘Ze’ and ‘Baz Pilat, who had been based in the southern entrance to the capital.

The police said at the time of his arrest, he was in the company of Junior Claude, a former police officer, who was dismissed by the PNH in 2019. Claude was also arrested by law enforcement officials.

Police said Alexandre is accused of involvement in acts of assassination, illegal possession of firearms, rape and armed robbery.

Following this arrest, his gang members created tension and panic in the city, firing off automatic weapons and setting up barricades of burning tyres, blocking traffic and demanding his release.

The gangs also took to the streets of the third district of Port-au-Prince with pedestrians and motorists having to leave the area in a hurry.

On Tuesday, the PNH continued the deployment of officers and several specialised units as they seek to regain control of the situation.