HAIR IN SKN CHALLENGE” INDEPENDENCE-THEMED HAIR COMPETITION

NAME FOR ONLINE INDEPENDENCE-THEMED HAIR COMPETITION

Hair in SKN Challenge

THEME

Our National Colours in Splendor

OBJECTIVE

The Hair in SKN Competition offers a platform for present and aspiring hairstylists resident on St. Kitts and Nevis who wish to showcase their artistic skills and talents on male or female models.

REQUIREMENTS

Entrants must be residents of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis.

The texture disposition of the models hair does not matter. (permed, locs, natural, etc.)

The entire design must be made of 85% hair. (Human or synthetic hair of any color or combination of colours).

Hair extensions are allowed but natural hair must be incorporated in the hair design.

NO full wigs will be allowed. Partial wigs are allowed as a base to attach hair pieces onto.

Hairstylist must submit three (3) headshots (front, side, back) of one model as well as one (1) showing stylist working on the model.

Delivery specifications of photos: .png or .jpg in high resolution and in full color.

Hair Stylist MUST tag the Independence 39 Committee on Facebook & Instagram using the following three hashtags:

#Independence39 | #HairInSKNChallenge | #StKittsandNevis.

Only photos posted between Monday September 12, 2022 and Monday September 19 (11PM) 2022 will be considered.

Photo editing cannot be used to create, enhance, or manipulate styled hair; only for refining (to remove fly-away hairs, etc.)

Winner will be announced on Friday September 23rd.

THE JUDGES DECISION IS FINAL.

JUDGING CRITERIA

A team of 3 judges will determine the winner based on:

Creativity / Concept

Relevance to theme

Presentation

Only photos tagged to Independence 39 Committee on Facebook & Instagram will be considered.

Winner will be announced on……………..

Winner & Stylist will be invited to make a special appearance at

PRIZE

$1500 to be awarded to the stylist

Take advantage of this great opportunity