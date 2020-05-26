H. E. Sam Condor and Dwyer Astaphan Opine Elections 2020 and Development Post-CoVID19

LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
May 26, 2020 in National
(l-r) G. A. Dwyer Astaphan, Former Tourism Minister; H. E. Sam Condor, Former Ambassador to the UN; Chesley Hamilton, Attorney-at-Law, Former PAM Chairman – panelists on Issues on May 22, 2020

Two former St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party government ministers, Dwyer Astaphan and Sam Condor, and notable attorney and former [People’s Action Movement] PAM chairman, candidate Chesley Hamilton were guests on FreedomFM’s Issues on Friday (May 22nd), looking at the 2020 General Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis.

 

 

Astaphan felt specific regulations should have been in place for St. Kitts and Nevis, especially in light of the CoVID-19 pandemic and the six month State of Emergency regulations. Astaphan said a good governance agenda, accountability and transparency had not happened under a Team Unity administration.

 

 

 

Former deputy prime minister and former United Nations (UN) envoy His Excellency Sam Condor (pictured left), while endorsing St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party candidate for constituency 1, Dr. Geoffrey Henley, said since his press conference concerning his resignation, The reviews had been excellent. Condor said that the country needed to come together in order to sustain itself and its development of its people.

