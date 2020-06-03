H. E. Condor Likens the Development Bank to Mafia Organization

Your browser don't support audio player

Former deputy prime minister and UN Ambassador Hon. Sam Condor said on Tuesday’s (June 2) edition of the Operating Room that the St. Kitts-Nevis Development Bank is being run like a mafia organization.

For this 2020 election campaign, Condor has teamed up with the form of Tourism Minister, Dwyer Astaphan to offer support and assistance to the NextGen St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party. Both Condor and Astaphan weighed in on the running of the Development Bank, Social Security and the St. Christopher Air and Sea Port Authority (SCASPA).

Condor charged that the CEO of the bank should be the subject of a thorough investigation.

His Excellency Condor asserted, “The operation of the Development Bank leaves a lot to be desired. The country, Dwyer – and its not just me saying that – the entire country is dissatisfied with the way that the Development Bank is being operated and run. It’s run like a mafia organization.”