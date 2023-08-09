Guyanese beauty wins Miss Caribbean Culture Pageant

Shemina Peroune of Guyana was crowned Miss Caribbean Culture 2023 on Monday night, becoming the first woman from her country to win the title.

The pageant, which was held in Nevis, saw contestants from nine Caribbean countries compete in a variety of categories, including interview, talent, swimwear, evening wear, and question and answer.

Peroune received 1,462 points from the judges.

Jada Ross, Miss St Vincent and the Grenadines was the first runner up while Lamonee Morris, Miss St Thomas, was second runner up.

Completing the Top Five were Miss St Croix and Miss Trinidad & Tobago.

Other award winners were:

Best Interview: Miss Guyana.

Best Talent: Miss St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Best Swimwear: Miss St Croix.

Best Evening Wear: Miss St Thomas.

Best Question and Answer Segment: Miss Trinidad & Tobago.

Miss Congeniality: Miss Trinidad and Tobago.

Miss Photogenic: Miss Guyana.

Best Promotional Video: Miss St. Thomas