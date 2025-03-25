Guyana: Young lawyer, 27 dies in motorcycle crash

Police in Guyana are investigating the fatal death of a 27-year-old lawyer from South Georgetown, Akil Johnson, who died following a motorcycle crash on Sheriff Street early Sunday morning.

According to a police press release, the accident involved a car driven by 34-year-old Viola Mittelholzer, currently in police custody.

A breathalyzer test on Mittelholzer showed readings of 0.16 and 0.10 micrograms of alcohol in her breath. The legal limit for driving under the influence of alcohol in Guyana is 0.05 grams of alcohol per 100 milliliters of blood (BAC) for all drivers, and 0.02 grams per 100 milliliters for professional drivers.

Police said the car, traveling north on Sheriff Street, attempted to turn onto Dadanawa Street when Johnson, riding his motorcycle at a high speed, collided head-on with the car.

Police said Johnson, who was not wearing a helmet, was flung onto the road and sustained fatal injuries.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mittelholzer was taken into police custody following the incident. Investigations are ongoing.