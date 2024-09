Asenior police officer in Guyana has been charged with sexual assault.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported Superintendent Karl Wilson appeared yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Faith McGusty, where he pleaded not guilty to two charges of Sexual Assault.

He was placed on GYD$75,000 bail on each of the charges and has to return to court on October 16, 2024.