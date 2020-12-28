Guyana police investigating Christmas Day murder of mother and daughter

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The police have launched a probe following the brutal murder of a mother and daughter on Christmas day.

The police report that the bodies of Tara Krishram, 34, and her 11-year-old daughter were found in a bedroom in the house late Friday.

It’s reported that the two appeared to have been beaten and slashed to death.

According to the police, a Cuban national, identified as Joel Rodrigues – the lover of the 34-year-old woman, who lived in the same house – is the main suspect.

The two were reportedly overheard in an argument on Christmas night in the home after Krishram returned from visiting a relative.

The bodies were found by her father who lives in the same house.

The elderly man told investigators that he last saw his daughter’s Cuban boyfriend on Christmas night, moments after hearing the two in an argument in the back room of the house.

The father reportedly spent most of Saturday sleeping and later in the day he went to his daughter’s room and it was then that the bodies of his daughter and grand-daughter were discovered.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on both bodies this week