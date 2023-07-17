LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Guyana & DR leaders discuss cooperation in agriculture, food security
July 17, 2023 in Regional
The leaders of Guyana and the Dominican Republic have held talks regarding strengthening their cooperation in a number of key areas.

Guyana’s President’s Office said Presidents Dr Irfaan Ali and Luis Abinader met yesterday on the margins of the European Union (EU) CELAC Summit underway in Brussels, Belgium where they advanced talks on agriculture, food security and energy

The leaders also discussed potential areas for investment that will benefit Guyana’s private sector.

Both leaders met in the Guyanese capital last month.

In a joint communique following that meeting, the leaders said they agreed to pursue greater collaboration, particularly in the areas of energy, agriculture, tourism, trade, ICT, infrastructure and industry.