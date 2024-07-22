Gun violence claims life of Akeem Archibald in St Kitts & Nevis

A 29-year-old man is St Kitts and Nevis’ latest murder victim.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force said Akeem Archibald, a resident of Conaree Village, was riding his motorcycle northwest on a road near his home around 9:39pm when a gunman opened fire on him.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is conducting an active investigation into a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Conaree Village on the evening of July 20, 2024.

“The gunman fired multiple shots, striking Mr. Archibald several times. He was subsequently transported to the Joseph N France General Hospital via ambulance, where he received medical treatment but unfortunately was pronounced dead at approximately 11:19 pm,” police said.

This murder took the country’s homicide figure to 19.