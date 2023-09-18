Grenada’s Kirani James wins 2023 Diamond League Trophy

Kirani James has reminded everyone why he is nicknamed ‘The Jaguar’ as the Grenadian athlete claimed first place in the Men’s 400 metres at the Wanda Diamond League final, hosted by Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon.

James, 31, an Olympic champion, won after he clocked a Season’s Best time of 44.30s.

This is his fourth Diamond League trophy having won the title in 2011, 2015 and 2022

The Ministry of Sport in Grenada in a congratulatory message said: “Congratulations Kirani James. Grenada is very proud!!!!”

Second place in the race went to USA’s Quincy Hall who ran 44.44s, while third place was taken by USA’s Vernon Norwood who clocked 44.61s.

Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic was disqualified.