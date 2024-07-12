Grenada apologises to Cayman Islands over ‘job opportunity’ statement

The Office of the Prime Minister of Grenada has apologised to the Office of the Premier of the Cayman Islands and renounced and retracted a Government Information Service (GIS) media release.

The released stated that “the Premier is extending an invitation to Grenadians who wish to work in the Cayman Islands, to return with her on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.”

The Office of the Prime Minister says no such offer was made during the courtesy call made to the Prime Minister of Grenada by the Premier of the Cayman Islands.

During the call, the Premier expressed solidarity with the people of Grenada on the devastation caused to Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique and offered relief assistance to Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Premier and a delegation from the Cayman Islands will visit Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, to deliver aid relief to both Islands.

Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada expressed his profound and heartfelt appreciation for the material support and solidarity shown by the Premier and her Government and the people of the Cayman Islands during this challenging time.