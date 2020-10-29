Gov’t Pumps $1 Billion Into Graduate Degree Programme For Public Sector Workers

A $1 billion dollar education initiative has been implemented by the government to provide graduate scholarships to public sector workers.

Under the Marcus Garvey Public Sector Scholarship Programme, which was launched on Wednesday by Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke, 150 scholarships are being awarded over a period of five years, that’s 30 awardees annually.

“We are deliberately putting in place mechanisms by which leaders of tomorrow in the public sector can pursue graduate studies at some of the finest universities in the world and our own universities here in Jamaica,” Clarke said at the launch.

The scholarships are tenable at the University of the West Indies, University of Technology, Jamaica, Harvard and John Hopkins Universities in the United States as well as Oxford University and King’s College in the United Kingdom.

Available courses are in economics, public health, business administration, sustainable energy and climate change, public policy, engineering, national security strategic studies, and procurement.

Scholarship packages include 100 per cent tuition coverage, a stipend for living expenses, meals, and accommodation.

Transportation will be provided to persons who will take up places at overseas universities.

Upon returning to Jamaica, scholarship recipients will be expected to work in the public sector for at least five years.

How to apply

* Application for the September 2021 school year begins on August 31, 2020, and will run until end of September 2020.

* Applicants must be workers within the public sector, whether permanent or on contract.

*Must be 45-years-old or younger and the holder of a bachelor’s degree.

* Perform excellently on the job and possess leadership potential and good character.

For more information, visit https://marcusgarveyscholarship.gov.jm/.