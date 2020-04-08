LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
Government Introduces Shopping and Movement Zones

April 08, 2020 in National
CoVID19 Shopping and Movement Zones in St. Kitts Nevis

Zonal Shopping measures have been introduced in St. Kitts and Nevis – Zones 1 and 2 in St. Kitts, and Zones 3 and 4 in Nevis.

In an effort to continue social distancing protocols, reduce lines and congestion, and hopefully allow for equal distribution of food items especially, the 4 zones have been implemented.

Persons residing in Zones 1 and 3 in St. Kitts and Nevis respectively, will be allowed to shop on Wednesday, while Zones 2 and 4 in St. Kitts and Nevis, respectively, will be allowed to shop on Thursday.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris gave the details in his address on Tuesday night (April 7).

Essential workers will be allowed to shop at 3pm-6pm on both days.

