Government House Press Release Re: Official Travel of H.E. The Governor-General

Her Excellency The Governor-General Dame Marcella A. Liburd, GCMG, JP wishes to advise that she will be absent from the Federation for a short duration from Friday, October 6, 2023, for her inaugural official visit as Head of State to Taiwan to take part in celebrations for their National Day.

During Her Excellency’s absence, His Excellency Mr. Walford Vincent Gumbs, OBE, JP, will serve as Governor-General’s Deputy. He was administered his Oaths at a brief ceremony at Government House earlier today in accordance with the Constitution.

Government House

Saint Kitts

October 6, 2023