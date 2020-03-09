Government and Premier Mark Brantley’s Statement Re: Eddy Ventose

It has come to our attention that a serious threat has recently been made against His Lordship Professor Eddie Ventose, Resident High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. This

threat was levied from a fake profile on social media. This matter has been referred to the police who are presently carrying out an investigation.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis takes this matter very seriously and condemns unequivocally this type of action and any other activity that threatens the well-being, safety and security of members of the judiciary. We believe in the just application of the rule of law and the consistent promotion of peace, order and good governance within this Federation and those who seek to breach same would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

~

It has come to my attention that some person or persons using a fake Facebook profile has/have issued threats against a sitting member of the Judiciary.

As Premier of Nevis, I condemn any and all such attacks on and threats directed at the Judiciary. We must recognize that there are legally prescribed processes available to deal with dissatisfaction with the decisions made by our Courts and that we must at all times maintain the integrity of our Judiciary.

Let us not forget that the Courts are where we all turn to for justice. The Court stands squarely on the ramparts to protect the rights of each and every citizen of our country.

In a mature democracy such as St Kitts and Nevis there is no room for any threats against any member of the Judiciary. This type of behavior is extremely dangerous. It is alien to our country and we must all condemn it unreservedly.

Hon Mark Brantley

Premier of Nevis