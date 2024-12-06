Gonsalves stresses SVG stance against CBI while speaking in Dominica

Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has reiterated his government’s decision not to implement a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

Speaking at the 14th annual Dame Mary Eugenia Charles Memorial Lecture this week, Gonsalves emphasized the government’s principled stance against the sale of citizenship, stressing that it is a fundamental right rather than a commodity.

“The highest office in the land is that of citizen,” Gonsalves declared. “It is higher than the office of president, governor general, or prime minister. From our perspective, citizenship is not something that can be sold. The passport, which is the outward sign of citizenship, is not a commodity like potatoes, yams, or cassava.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks focused on the moral and practical aspects of the issue, outlining two main reasons for the government’s position.

The first, he explained, is a matter of principle: the concept of citizenship cannot be reduced to a saleable product.

“The second issue of practicality is with two dimensions how some programmes run and the fact that countries external to us which we engage in practical terms are taking increasingly hostile positions and the impact that may have on those programmes and on persons who are issued passports under such programmes.”

“I understand that some revenue is generated through these programmes,” Gonsalves acknowledged. “And I know that lawyers, accountants, and middlemen benefit financially. However, these are sovereign decisions, and in St Vincent and the Grenadines, we have made our choice.”

The issue of Citizenship by Investment has been a subject of debate in the country, with the opposition arguing in favour of such programmes as a means to generate revenue and attract foreign investment.

However, the Prime Minister’s remarks underscore the SVG government’s commitment to preserving the integrity of citizenship, emphasizing that their decision is rooted in both principle and practicality.

Gonsalves concluded his address by reaffirming his government’s stance: “That’s in a nutshell our position. We believe that citizenship, and the passport that accompanies it, should not be for sale.”