GECOM office set ablaze in Guyana

The Region 10 office of the Guyana Elections Commission in Wismar was damaged by fire early this morning.

There were no reported injuries.

Demerara Waves, one of the country’s media organisation, reported that police suspect arsonists to be responsible for the fire.

It said a security guard, who was at the front of the building, told investigators that about 1:55 am she heard an explosion at the back of the building.

According to the news outlet, the woman said two men were seen running up the road as the building went up in flames.

The fire was contained in two hours, however, police reported that the upper flat of the building was destroyed.

Authorities have been under international pressure to certify an Opposition victory in national elections even as the head of the elections commission argued that the March 2 vote was badly flawed and should be thrown out.

Guyana’s Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield latest report to GECOM shows a victory for the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). However, this has since been rejected as well.