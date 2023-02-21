Gabriel recalled for his first West Indies ODIs since 2019

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel could play his first One-Day Internationals (ODI) for the West Indies since the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

He was picked on Monday for three ODIs in South Africa next month. He’s already in the republic for the two-test series starting next week.

Gabriel earned the ODI recall for his performances for Trinidad and Tobago in the domestic Super50 Cup, where he took 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.2.

He has a chance to make an early claim on making the squad for the World Cup at the end of the year in India.

Desmond Haynes, West Indies’ lead selector, said: “We have had some injuries to our fast-bowling pool, so therefore we see Gabriel as an ideal fit heading into South Africa, and the surfaces we expect to play on.

“It is felt that we need someone to get those early wickets and he is the kind of bowler that can do that. Judging from his performances in the CG United Super50 Cup, he is potentially a wicket-taking option up front.”

Jayden Seales remained unavailable after knee surgery and Anderson Phillip was back training but not yet match-fit. Obed McCoy was in the Twenty20 squad subject to a medical clearance.

Also recalled to the white-ball set up is Roston Chase.

The Barbadian played his most recent ODI against Ireland in January last year.

The three-match ODI series is West Indies’ first in the format since August 2022 and is not part of the World Cup Super League.

The ODIs from March 16-21 and the T20s from March 25-28 will mark the first series for new white-ball captains Shai Hope and Rovman Powell.

Jamaican Powell, the new T20I captain, has been named as Hope’s ODI deputy

West Indies (ODI): Shai Hope (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith.

West Indies (T20): Rovman Powell (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith.

White ball schedule in South Africa

Thursday, 16 March: 1st ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

Saturday, 18 March: 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London (day/night)

Tuesday, 21 March: 3rd ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

Saturday, 25 March: 1st T20Is at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Sunday, 26 March: 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Tuesday, 28 March: 3rd T20I at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg (night)