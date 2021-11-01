Fully Vaccinated Persons Will Be Permitted To Selected Carnival Events As Entertainment Sector Gradually Reopens

With the tourism sector on its way to full reopening, the entertainment industry can expect more events to be granted permission to host fully vaccinated patrons. According to Attorney General Vincent Byron, the Federal Cabinet is engaging stakeholders from the National Carnival Committee and other members of the entertainment industry in discussions as to the way forward for the sector.

“Many people are wondering about the full opening of our economy and that has to do with our entertainment industry. I did mention that we still have a curfew in place from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM which means that most functions have to be finished by midnight. So, we are hoping that since we have had a full discussion and recommendations to the Cabinet as to what we do going forward these still have to be finalized but we are hopeful that we will soon be able to allow event producers to have functions,” said Attorney General Byron.

It is important to note, however, that although some events may be held in accordance with the law persons will still be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend. Attorney General Byron further stated that the Chair of the National Carnival Committee has already made a presentation to the Federal Cabinet in relation to the modalities of events being suggested for the upcoming carnival celebrations.

“We want you whether you are putting on a function, are going to play at a function, or want to go to the function make sure you get vaccinated. It is very important that we try to contain this virus, and the Task Force recommendations…The entertainers have come to the Task Force and there has been a widespread debate on this matter and recommendations are to go before Cabinet shortly. So, we hope we will have more functions where people can be more relaxed with reduced restrictions. But again, I emphasize that we want persons who participate in person at these functions to be fully vaccinated. Just this week, a very important and very comprehensive presentation was made by to the Task Force by the National Carnival Committee,” said Attorney General Byron.

There will be a number of events during the upcoming weeks as part of the National Carnival celebrations, with some being held virtually while others will have a controlled crowd of only fully vaccinated persons. The rebound of the entertainment sector will stimulate economic activity among persons from all walks of life.