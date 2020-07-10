Freedom Fm’s Issues Focuses on Effects of Sexual Assault

Best selling author of success Dr. Nicole Erna Mae Francis Cotton was the featured guest on Freedom fm’s popular talk show “Issues” hosted by Andre Huie on Thursday afternoon. The show focused on the wide ranging effects of sexual assault.

A transformation leader who has transformed the lives of persons of all ages, races and cultures; couples, families, and organizations through her authentic and passionate love for life and people, Dr. Francis Cotton is a certified success coach and holds a BA in Psychology from the University of Tampa, Master’s in Marriage and Family Therapy from The Oral Roberts University, and an honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Grace Hill Bible University who has done extensive research on the issue. She explained that society often re victimizes survivors of sexual abuse.