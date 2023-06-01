Francine Foster appointed Acting Chief Magistrate in Grenada

The Ministry of Legal Affairs in Grenada has announced the appointment of Francine Foster as Chief Magistrate (Acting).

Her Magisterial responsibility for Southern Court No. 1, is effective June 1, 2023.

Foster holds a Bachelor of Laws, LLB from Hugh Wooding Law School and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the post of Chief Magistrate (Ag), having served in various capacities within the legal system, for over a decade.

She has also served as Crown Counsel in the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Deputy Registrar, Supreme Court of Grenada, Magistrate (Ag) for the Southern District, Magistrate for the Northern and Southern Districts, and her most recent position as Magistrate for the Eastern District.

In addition to the appointment of Foster to the post of Chief Magistrate (Ag), the Court will also see the reassignment of Magistrates and the appointment of a new Magistrate.

Kindra Mathurine-Stewart has been newly appointed as Magistrate for the Traffic Court, Grenada. A highly qualified lawyer with 13 years of experience in both public and private service, she is an accomplished advocate with a great passion for serving justice through the law.

Having previously served as Minister for Legal Affairs and Minister of Carriacou and Petite Affairs, Mathurine-Stewart brings her excellent legal skills to bear on behalf of the people of Grenada, by bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the bench.

Sabina Gibbs will be reassigned as Magistrate on duty at the Western St. Mark and Eastern St David Districts and Kinna Marrast-Victor will be reassigned as Magistrate on duty at the Eastern St Andrew District.

The Ministry of Legal Affairs says these assignments are meant to enhance the efficiency in dispensing justice, as well as ensure that justice is not delayed, and outcomes are reached in accordance with law.

The Ministry has thanked outgoing Chief Magistrate, Teddy St Louis for his exceptional service for over 10 years. During his tenure, he saw a significant increase in the Court’s caseload, and he also helped lead the Court through the implementation of new case processes, as part of the Ministry’s response to COVID-19.

This also includes the recent launch of the E-Litigation portal in Grenada.