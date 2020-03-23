Former Tourism Minister Dwyer Astaphan Calls for Sustained and Deliberate Socio-Economic Plan to Assist Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Fight Against the Corona Virus

Your browser don't support audio player

Social and Community activist, Former Tourism Minister G. A. Dwyer Astaphan Sunday speaking on a special edition of Issues, said the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are looking to hear from Prime Minister Timothy Harris on the effective health measures, such as quarantines and proper screening be put in place to fight the spread of the Corona Virus.

Astaphan said we need to be clinical and surgical in addressing the major challenges posed by Co-VID19.

Astaphan also urged the government to implement an economic stimulus package to assist workers laid off in the tourism hospitality sector and public sector working on the front line with a compensation stimilus package for the employer and employee that would keep the economy going.

Astaphan contends that although government will be losing revenue they must be tactical with a plan that includes sustained action on the medical, social, and economic side.