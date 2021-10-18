Former Prime Minister Dr Denzil Douglas Takes Pfizer Vaccine

Dr. Douglas continues to encourage his constituents to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19.

Capisterre, St. Kitts- Dr Douglas admonished the 60 plus members attending his Constituency Branch meeting to look out for themselves in the midst of this Covid-19 pandemic.

He told Branch members drawn from Newton Ground to Saddlers/Harrises that the Government had totally lost control of the systems and mechanisms put in place to manage the pandemic, especially hospital care, Testing and Community spread of the virus which is now endemic in SKN. His advice was simple…. “wear your masks when among others, physical distance, wash your hands often and sanitize frequently touched surfaces, eat healthily and vaccinate if there are no contraindications as advised by health care providers….”

He told them that he and others from the Constituency chose to take the first jab of the Pfizer BioNTech last Saturday, and were fine so far.