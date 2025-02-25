Former police chief, one of two arrested for money laundering

Vaughan Henderson, a resident of Saddler’s Village, and Andre Williams, also known as Andre Mills, from Newton Ground, were arrested and charged for serious criminal offenses related to financial misconduct and obstruction of justice.

The two men face multiple charges of money laundering and perverting the course of justice.

Henderson, a former Assistant Commissioner of Police and now an attorney, was charged with six counts of money laundering and two counts of perverting the course of justice.

Williams, a resident of Newton Ground, faces four counts of money laundering and two charges for perverting the course of justice.

Both men were arrested and charged at the White Collar Crime Unit’s office on February 21 following an extensive investigation by law enforcement officials.

As of now, both Henderson and Williams are set to face legal proceedings in the near future, with authorities promising a thorough investigation.