Former PM Owen Arthur passes

Owen Seymour Arthur passed away today at age 70.

The Barbados Government Information Service said he died at 12:26 a.m. at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Arthur, Barbados’ fifth Prime Minister, was hospitalised in mid-July with heart complications and was in the Intensive Care Unit.

He led the country for an unprecedented three consecutive terms from 1994 to 2008, having served as Member of Parliament for the constituency of St Peter from 1984 to 2013.

In 2013, Arthur announced that election would be his last after the Barbados Labour Party was defeated.

Since retiring from political office, Arthur was conferred with the title of Professor of Practice: Economics of Development by the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus in November 2018 and in January 2020, was appointed chairman of the Board of LIAT the Caribbean Airline.

He is survived by wife Julie and daughters Sabrina and Leah.

The Government of Barbados extended sincerest condolences to his wife, children and extended family and announced that MP for St Peter, Colin Jordan, would be coordinating the funeral arrangements.

There will be a period of national mourning for three days. All flags will be flown at half mast.