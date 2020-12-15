Former Nevis Premier Parry says that “Spirit of Independence” is lacking in Nevis

Former Nevis Premier and Former Nevis’ Reformation Party Leader, Joseph Parry, told a Freedom Fm “Issues” audience on Friday, that Nevisian Pride was now lacking on Nevis.

He declared that an independent spirit had ushered in economic development and employment in all sectors.

Today however that attitude and disposition had changed to the point where people in particular young people, feel that they are owed something, and that “St. Kitts owes them something”, stated Parry.

He said that this did not augur well for Nevisians, and that the politicians had bought into that as well, and was a recipe for disaster.

Parry referred to the recent solar farm development on St Kitts as a sustainable entity that could be shared by both St Kitts and Nevis, but that this signaled the end of the geothermal prospect on Nevis.

He said this was due to a lack of coordination between the Nevis Island Administration and the Federal Government.