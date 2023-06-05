Former BVI Premier likely to face trial alone

Former British Virgin Islands (BVI) premier Andrew Fahie, is likely to face trial on drugs and money laundering-related charges alone after Oleanvine Maynard, the former managing director of the BVI Ports Authority joined her son, Kadeem, in signaling their intention to plead guilty.

Fahie and Maynard were arrested in Miami in April 2022 following a sting operation led by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), while her son, accused of arranging meetings between the pair and a US informant, was arrested in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI).

The trio were scheduled to go on trial on July 17, but the Maynards, according to a recent Miami District Court filing, will appear in court on June 12 to change their plea of not guilty.

They are accused of conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the United States, through the waters of the Virgin Islands. They also face charges of conspiracy to import a controlled substance, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and attempted money laundering.

Fahie and Maynard also pleaded not guilty to one count each of “interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering” — a charge that was not brought against Kadeem Maynard.

The recent court filings did not state to which of the charges the Maynards plan to plead guilty, but a deal with prosecutors could include the condition that they cooperate in the case against Fahie.

Since their arrests, Fahie has been out on one million US dollars bail, wears an ankle monitor and is under house arrest at an apartment in Florida, while the Maynards remained in custody.