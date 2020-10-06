Five Charged for Money Laundering, Amounts in Excess of $1 Million

On July 27, 2020, the National Audit Office requested an investigation into suspected fraudulent payments made from the Severance Payment Fund to four (4) employees (now former employees) of the Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU).

The White Collar Crime Unit launched an investigation into the activities surrounding payments made from Fund during May and June, 2020. Based on the findings of the investigations, charges were proffered against the four former employees of the PCCU and the Deputy Labour Commissioner. The details of the charges are as follow:

Mario Wigley of Cayon was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, three (3) counts of Uttering of Forged Documents, three (3) counts of Forgery, and four (4) counts of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Hyacinth Phipps of Garden’s Housing was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one (1) count of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Chanita Richards of Parray’s Extension was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Transactions, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one (1) count of Demanding Money on Forged Documents.

Tisharie Fyfield of Gillard’s Meadows was charged with one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Money Laundering by Possession, one (1) count of Obtaining Money by False Pretence, and one (1) count of Obtaining Money on Forged Documents

Deon Webb of New Road was charged for one (1) count of Misconduct in Public Office, one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering by Possession, three (3) counts of Uttering of Forged Documents, and four (4) counts of Causing Money to be Paid on Forged Documents.

They were all arrested and charged on October 04, 2020. The total amount of money involved in the matter amounts to EC $1,182,144.38 which belongs to the Government of the St. Kitts and Nevis.