First CoVID19 Recovery in St. Kitts-Nevis

Recovery is underway for a CoVID19 patient in the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis but resides in St. Kitts.

The state of the patient was described as “good news” by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws at Tuesday’s National Emergency Operation Centre briefing on Tuesday (April 21).

A patient is deemed recovered or recovering when 2 negative tests are received after medical care for the virus is given. This suggests that the viral load in the body is not detectable therefore, possible transmission would be minimal.

This now brings the number of active cases down to 14.

Personal and public hygienic practices are still encouraged as immunity from this strain of the Corona Virus is estimated to last about 1 month by scientists.

A Dr. Seema Yasmin, director of the Stanford Health Communication Initiative said that “because this is such a new infection, we’re not sure how long those antibodies hang around for.”