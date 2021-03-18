Federal Cabinet to Meet on Monday to Discuss Expediting Severance Payments

Prime Minister of St.Kitts and Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris says his cabinet is scheduled to meet with key stakeholders on Monday to discuss expediting severance payments. Dr Harris speaking on his virtual talk show “Leadership Matters” explained that his government is committed to ensuring that person get their money as quickly as possible.

“We are dealing with a significant number of persons who have been made jobless as a result of COVID-19 and, so the process takes time, We will have on Monday all of the critical partners involved in the processing of claims for severance and at the end of it we will be able to make an official statement as to where we are at, and of course how we are going to expedite not only second [payments] but first cheques for those who have not had.”

Dr Harris indicated that the severance fund is currently operating in the red largely because of what he described as bad policy arrangement by the previous administration.

He urged employers to settle outstanding payments with Social Security.