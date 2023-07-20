Fatal St. Paul’s Shooting Under Police Investigation

The Police have begun an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in St. Paul’s, St. Kitts, that occurred on July 19th, 2023 between the hours of 9PM and 9:30PM. Preliminary reports indicate that twenty-nine (29)-year-old Jermaine Jules of Grove Village, St. Paul’s, was fired upon by an armed assailant while riding his bicycle on Rawlins Avenue. Mr. Jules was struck multiple times about the body and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. Updates on the investigation’s progress will be appropriately provided to the general public as it progresses. The RSCNPF expresses its sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this incident.